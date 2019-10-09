Potential death sentence for private chat on social media

Iranian Kurdish singer Mohsen Lorestani faces a potential death sentence after a Tehran court charged him with ‘corruption on Earth’. That charge can carry the death penalty in Iran.

The Kurdistan Human Rights Network tweeted news of the charge.

“Mohsen Lorestani, a Kurdish singer from Kermanshah, has been charged with ‘corruption on earth’ in a public complaint. His lawyer told Kurdistan Human Rights Network, ‘The alleged incidents happened in a private chat.’ If convicted, this charge could result in death sentence.”

The Tehran court alleged that the singer posted ‘immoral’ content which seems to indicate flirting. Iranian law appears to allow the execution of allegedly gay men despite no evidence of actual sexual activity.

Indeed, the Iranian Foreign Minister defended the executions of gays and lesbians earlier this year.

“Our society has moral principles and we live according to these principles.”

Iran Wire, an anti-regime news service that relies on citizen journalist sources within Iran reported that Branch 4 of the Iranian Revolutionary Tribunal in Tehran heard the case on Monday.

Up till now, the court has not announced a verdict.

However, that is not unusual.

Mohsen Lorestani, currently facing a death sentence

Iran is a ruthless theocratic dictatorship with an opaque ‘justice’ system.

Accusations of corruption and torture are routine.

Sources within the country say the regime executed at least 200 people already this year.

Iran is one of about ten countries worldwide that punishes homosexuality with the death sentence.

According to a Britsih diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks in 2008, Iran executed up to 6,000 gays and lesbians since 1979’s Islamic Revolution.

The last known execution of a gay man occurred on 10 January this year. An unidentified man suffered death by hanging in the city of Kazeroon after a court convicted him of ‘lavat-e be onf’ – sexual intercourse between two men.

In 2016, Iran executed Hassan Afshar, a gay 19-year-old boy arrested when he was 17 and Alireza Tajiki, a gay 21-year-old arrested when he was 15. A court found Alireza guilty based on a confession extracted under torture.

