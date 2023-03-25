Posie Parker egged, forced to abandon Auckland rally

Posie Parker left Auckland’s Albert Park without speaking this morning after crowds of trans-rights supporters overwhelmed her event. Police escorted the anti-trans agitator out of the park after protestors egged and poured tomato sauce onto her.

Like most of her events in Australia, the English TERF’s first New Zealand event attracted minimal support. Her only Aussie event to attract a crowd of like-minded supporters was in Melbourne, where a Nazi presence boosted her numbers. In Auckland, predicted support from the far-right Destiny Church did not materialise until after police escorted Posie Parker from the park.

Posie Parker egged

Hundreds of trans-rights protestors gathered in Albert Park ahead of the arrival of Posie Parker. She and a small group of supporters huddled behind barricades in the Albert Park rotunda with a large contingent of security guards.

However, counter-protestors soon overwhelmed the security fencing prompting security to form a human shield around her. Local media reported protestors egged Parker and pelted her with paint. However, she later described the substance in her hair as soup.

Security then rushed her from the park and into a police car. As she was hustled to the car, Parker yelled at media representatives: “You told everyone I was a f*cking Nazi. This is your fault.”

Everyone’s fault but hers.

On footage from her live feed, Parker is heard telling a police officer she suffered no injuries, just food in her hair. She said she held “grave fears for this place.”

She also asked the police officer, “Do you think it’ll be worse in Wellington? Maybe it’s time to say we can’t do it.”

“I came, I said nothing and I left.” Posie Parker has left with police escort. Thank you Auckland pic.twitter.com/IvYP9PGuSi — Solo Monk (@JJKALE2) March 24, 2023

A small group of TERFS have caged themselves in as thousands of counterprotestors are outnumbering them. Cannot hear a single TERF. Get here now – Albert Park. Auckland you stunner. pic.twitter.com/wTkYafRF9I — Shaneel Lal 🧚🏻 (They/Them) (@shaneellall) March 24, 2023

