Pose star Mj Rodriguez makes history for trans community

Television drama Pose has made history as star MJ Rodriguez secures leading Emmy nomination for her role.

It’s been three years since Ryan Murphys queer television drama Pose sashayed onto Australian Television screens. This year the show ended after its third season. But has proven it is a program that will not go quietly as it departs our screens.

Advertisements

Since its debut Pose has continued to pave the wave for fresh representation of trans people and people of colour in the media.

In a refreshing change the program actually features trans actors playing trans characters, a long expected and needed change in the television industry. Pose has also given way to shining stars such as Billy Porter, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar , Angelica Ross and MJ Rodriguez.

Last year Billy Porter made history by becoming the first openly gay black man to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama for his role in Pose. This week however it was MJ’s turn to make history for her role in the hit show.

MJ Rodriguez makes history for Pose

After three season playing Bianca Evangelista on Pose, to critical acclaim, Rodrigeuz has been nominated for her role. She now becomes the first trans performer to garner an Emmy nomination in a major lead acting category.

Speaking to Variety MJ is passionate about the increased representation and visibility this nomination brings to the industry.

“There’s never been a trans woman who has been nominated as a leading outstanding actress, and I feel like that pushes the needle forward so much now for the door to be knocked down for so many people — whether they be male or trans female, gender nonconforming, LGBTQIA+, it does not matter.”

“A moment like this extends and opens and elongates the possibilities of what’s going to happen, and I believe the Academy is definitely making it possible and their eyes are more than open.”

Accolades for the final season of Pose

In addition to the nomination for Rodriguez Pose has picked up a string of nominations for the final season.

In total Pose picked up 9 nominations for the 21 Emmy season, see the full list below.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Porter

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series – MJ Rodriguez

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non Prosthetic)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Watch MJ discuss her history making nomination in the video below.

Advertisements

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.