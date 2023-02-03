yPortia de Rossi surprised her wife Ellen DeGeneres with a beautiful vow renewal ceremony at home, 14 years after the pair wed.

The lovely moment happened during Portia’s 50th birthday party. Portia surprised Ellen with the wedding gown she wore when the lesbian couple tied the knot in 2008.

Singer Brandi Carlile performed “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” before Kris Jenner officiated the vow renewal.

“Welcome to Portia’s birthday party and to the newest home of one of my favorite couples, two of my BFs and the record holders for the most homes ever purchased in one city, ever. Literally,” Kris Jenner said in the footage of the ceremony on Ellen’s YouTube channel.

“These two are couple goals who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together. A match made in heaven. Two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing and it makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow old with.”

Kris Jenner said the couple married at their Beverly Hills home in Beverly Hills on August 16, 2008, in front of 15 people.

“Today, Portia would like us to witness a renewal of her commitment to Ellen, to honor and celebrate their marriage of 14 years,” she said.

Portia de Rossi then gave a speech, explaining why she wanted to renew her and Ellen’s wedding vows.

“When I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, apart from joining family and friends, it was reminding you that you’re the most important thing in the world to me in front of them.

“I was thinking about my life, my accomplishments, as you do with a big birthday. It all just kept leading back to you.

“I just thought, ‘What greater accomplishment could I ever, ever have in my life than being loved by someone who is so magnificent and incredible as you?'”

‘We’re settling down, finally. We’re planting roots’

Portia de Rossi added that the couple both feel like they’re on “a new journey”. Ellen DeGeneres’s long-running talk show finished in May last year.

“This is a new chapter. After 24 houses in 18 years, this is our first home,” Portia said.

“This is it and we’re settling down, finally. We’re planting roots. We’re taking better care of ourselves and each other than ever before.

“I’m just so excited about the future. We just get to do whatever the hell we want for the rest of our lives.”

Portia went on, “On our wedding day in 2008, I quoted Walt Whitman. And I said that it is a great thing to be loved, but it is profound to be understood.

“Back then, after knowing each other for four years I thought we understood each other. But now 14 years later, I can truly say we understand each other, we accept each other.

“How lucky am I to be with somebody who accepts me for exactly who I am, who loves me for exactly who I am?

“It’s you. It always has been. You cheer me up when I’m down. You make me feel seen, and you make me feel safe, cherished, loved.

“I love you. I will always, always love you. I’m so honored to be your wife.”

Ellen DeGeneres says wife Portia de Rossi ‘saves her every day’

After the couple kissed, Ellen appeared speechless before replying “I just adore you.”

“I love you and I would not be on this earth without you. You save me every day. Thank you for saving me every day. I’m the lucky one,” Ellen said.

