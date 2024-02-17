Porn Tsar Con Ange clings to life in hope of retribution

Sydney’s porn tsar, Con Ange, once the largest distributor of porn in Eastern Australia, says he is clinging to life in the hope of retribution.

“I want to die peacefully, knowing I got justice.”

Con Ange owns the ‘Everything Adult’ chain of adult stores across Eastern Australia, including The Den in Brisbane.

He says he gave up a lot to build his business.

“I worked seven days a week, year after year, making sure I could provide for my family.”

He told the Sydney Morning Herald that he worked hard to provide his stores with quality product.

“I travelled the world, sacrificing family time to find the best products to import and make people aware that making love is a two-way street.”

However, the adult toy mogul is now in the final stages of motor neurone disease and still fighting to reclaim hundreds of thousands of dollars he claims his former assistant stole from his adult store empire.

Neva Lozzi

The dying porn tsar says Neva Lozzi transferred large amounts of money from his adult stores to her own and her husband’s accounts.

“When I caught her stealing, the stress it caused me in my early stages on MND was unimaginable.

“My arms went from weak to paralysed… my legs seemed to lose strength.”

Accused by police of stealing $787,571 from Con Ange’s stores, Neva Lozzi received a sentence of three years in jail in 2021.

However, she immediately appealed the conviction. Released on bail, a judge then overturned many of her convictions on a legal technicality. Neva Lozzi never returned to jail.

Ange Con says the nature of his business affected how he was treated.

“I was never an underworld figure, but I was treated like some kind of devil.

“I always kept on the right side of the law – all I did was provide toys.

“And for that, I have been crucified.”

