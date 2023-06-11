Porn star Jenna Jameson marries influencer Jessi Lawless

Jenna Jameson, known as the Queen of Porn and reputedly the most famous adult entertainer in the world, has married social media influencer Jessi Lawless.

Jenna Jameson told PEOPLE that she and Jessi Lawless married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony at Little Church of the West on May 23. The adult superstar said her parents married in the same church.

Ring of Fire

Jessi Lawless wore a black suit for the wedding while Jenna Jameson sported a short white dress, long wedding veil with pink hair and platform shoes. The porn star was accompanied down the aisle by Jessi Lawless’s father to the tune of Ring of Fire by Johnny Cash.

“My father walked Jenna down the aisle, since her father passed away,” said Jessi Lawless, “I was standing up there waiting for her, and I looked at the back of the church and I saw her standing there. I looked at my dad and said, ‘Dad, go walk Jenna down the aisle right now’.”

Although openly bisexual since 2004, Jenna Jameson told PEOPLE she now realises she previously dated men for the sake of her children.

“I found the person that I truly should have always been with.

“I try to go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men, and it’s selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force were children.

“And now that I’ve really found myself, I’m just accepting of everything that I feel inside and don’t shove everything down.”

Jenna Jameson said she started crushing on Jessi Lawless “because she’s quite large on TikTok and I love TikTok.”

The former porn star started mass commenting to get the influencer’s attention. However, Jessi Lawless had a girlfriend at the time and it wasn’t until that relationship ended that the pair finally hooked up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Jameson Lawless (@jennacantlose)

