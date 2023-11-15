Poppin Out: Mary’s Poppin team to launch new queer festival in 2024

After the recent success of Marys In The Park, the team from Mary’s Poppin are bringing another queer festival to town. As part of Adelaide Fringe Festival, Poppin Out is set to transform the Old Adelaide Gaol into the ultimate queer festival venue.

A Colourful, Camp & Carefree music festival for everyone, Poppin Out will take over the Old Adelaide Gaol on February 24, 2024 to reveal a “temple of love and freedom” with a focus on inclusivity.

Festival attendees can expect 30+ artists to perform as well as food trucks and market stalls to peruse.

The official lineup for Poppin Out will be announced on November 27, with Early Bird tickets going on sale from November 20.

Date: Saturday February 24, 2024

Time: 1PM-10.30PM

Ages: Licensed 16+ ages event. Patrons are required to present photo ID as proof of age in order to obtain an over 18+ wrist band allowing access to the bar area.

