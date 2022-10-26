Pope admits nuns watch porn but warns it allows ‘devil to enter you’

Pope Francis has spoken at length about online porn, admitting priests and nuns watch it but should stop because “the devil gets in that way”.

The 86-year-old was answering questions from priests and seminarians studying in Rome, according to an official Vatican transcript.

He covered a range of topics, before he was asked about how to use digital and social media to “share the joy of being Christians”.

Pope Francis initially advised social media should be used in moderation “to advance and communicate” before going on a lengthy, unprompted tangent about porn.

“And on this, there’s also another thing, which you know well: digital pornography,” he said.

“I will not say, ‘Raise your hand if you have had at least one experience of this’.

“But if each of you think you have had the experience or temptation… It is a vice that so many people have. So many laymen, so many lay women, and even priests and nuns.

But Pope Francis warned, “The devil gets in that way.

“And I’m not just talking about criminal pornography like child abuse. That’s already degeneracy.

“But of the more normal pornography… dear brothers, be careful of this. The pure heart, the heart that receives Jesus every day, cannot receive this pornographic information.”

Pope Francis: ‘Don’t have the temptation in hand’

Pope Francis also advised, “If you can delete this from your mobile phone, delete it, so you won’t have the temptation in hand.

“The devil enters from there. It weakens the priestly heart.

“Excuse me for going into these details about pornography. But this is a reality, a reality that touches priests, seminarians, nuns, consecrated souls.”

In late 2020, the Vatican was left red-faced and sought “explanations from Instagram” after Pope Francis’s official Instagram account liked a racy photo of a Brazilian model.

In June this year, Pope Francis condemned pornography as “a permanent attack on the dignity of men and women”, saying it should be declared a “threat to public health”.

