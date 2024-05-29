Pope Francis apologises after dropping homophobic slur

Pope Francis has issued an apology after bishops leaked to the media a derogatory gay slur he dropped behind closed doors.
At an Italian Bishops’ Conference this month, Pope Francis reportedly spoke about opposing gay men training for the priesthood.
He reportedly added that within the seminaries there was already an air of “frociaggine”. In English, the Italian word translates to “f_____ness” or “f______y”.
The meeting was on May 20 and was private, but somebody leaked the Pope’s comment to Italian news outlets.
Anonymous bishops said Pope Francis’ comment left them pretty shocked.
After global headlines, the Vatican has now issued a carefully-worded apology.
The spokesperson said the Pope didn’t mean to offend anyone and he’s sorry to anyone offended by a word “reported by others”.
“Pope Francis is aware of the articles that have come out recently concerning a conversation he had with bishops behind closed doors,” the spokesperson said.
“The pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms.
“And he extends his apologies to those who were offended [or] hurt by the use of a word that was reported by others.”
The Vatican spokesperson said Pope Francis had long insisted there is “room for everyone” in the Catholic Church.
However queer Catholic groups said Pope Francis’ sledge exposes the anti-gay attitudes that remain in the Church. The Catholic Church still teaches that homosexual acts are “disordered”.
