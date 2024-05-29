World

Pope Francis apologises after dropping homophobic slur

Pope Francis apologies for homophobic slur
Image: Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

Pope Francis has issued an apology after bishops leaked to the media a derogatory gay slur he dropped behind closed doors.

At an Italian Bishops’ Conference this month, Pope Francis reportedly spoke about opposing gay men training for the priesthood.

He reportedly added that within the seminaries there was already an air of “frociaggine”. In English, the Italian word translates to “f_____ness” or “f______y”.

The meeting was on May 20 and was private, but somebody leaked the Pope’s comment to Italian news outlets.

Anonymous bishops said Pope Francis’ comment left them pretty shocked.

After global headlines, the Vatican has now issued a carefully-worded apology.

The spokesperson said the Pope didn’t mean to offend anyone and he’s sorry to anyone offended by a word “reported by others”.

“Pope Francis is aware of the articles that have come out recently concerning a conversation he had with bishops behind closed doors,” the spokesperson said.

“The pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms.

“And he extends his apologies to those who were offended [or] hurt by the use of a word that was reported by others.”

The Vatican spokesperson said Pope Francis had long insisted there is “room for everyone” in the Catholic Church.

However queer Catholic groups said Pope Francis’ sledge exposes the anti-gay attitudes that remain in the Church. The Catholic Church still teaches that homosexual acts are “disordered”.

Read more:

Blessings for same-sex couples? Going, going, gone…

Pope admits nuns watch porn but warns it allows ‘devil to enter’

Gay author invited to Catholic school told not to say gay

Shady Catholic group spent millions on Grindr data to out gay priests

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

bible ezekiel
Hey Cr Christou! Want to ban books? Start with the Bible
Ian Thorpe
‘Fix this’: Ian Thorpe’s message to Anthony Albanese
Rodney Croome stands in front of a sandstone building wearing a grey suit
No excuses for inaction on religious discrimination
New Zealand rainbow crossing vandalised
Police charge alleged New Zealand rainbow crossing vandals
James Elliot-Watson says his Christian school suspended him for being gay
Christian school suspended student for coming out as gay
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus against a church or religious school
Scrap laws allowing faith schools to discriminate, AG told