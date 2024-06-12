World

Pope Francis accused of using gay slur – again

Pope Francis
Image: Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

The Italian news media is reporting that Pope Francis has used a homophobic slur for the second time in a matter of weeks. 

In a May 20 meeting, the Pope allegedly used the word “frociaggine”, a vulgar Italian term roughly translating to “faggotness”.

After his comments were leaked and made headlines globally, the Vatican apologised to anyone who was offended.

However, ANSA and Adnkronos are now reporting that he repeated the word on June 11 in a meeting with Roman priests.

Those who were present at the meeting say that the Pope returned to the topic of “faggotness” by saying that for gay men it “is not prudent to enter the seminary” .

“They are ‘good boys’, but with this tendency it is better not to,” the Pope is alleged to have said.

According to Vatican News, Tuesday’s meeting took place at the Salesian Pontifical University in Rome.

There, it said in its summary, Pope Francis “spoke about the danger of ideologies in the church”.

He reiterated that while the church should welcome people “with homosexual tendencies,” it should exercise “prudence” in admitting them into seminaries.

Sarah Davison
Sarah Davison

After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

