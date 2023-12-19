Pope approves same-sex blessings, but there’s a catch

Pope Francis has allowed Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples, as long as the blessings don’t have anything to do with marriage and are separate from regular church rituals.

The leader of the Roman Catholic Church put out the ruling that states priests are able to bless same-sex and other so-called “irregular” couples, under certain circumstances.

Those circumstances should be decided by “the prudent and fatherly discernment of ordained ministers” on a case-by-case basis to “avoid any form of confusion or scandal.”

However, the Vatican warns the blessings must not be part of regular Church rituals or in any way related to civil unions or weddings.

It added that the church remains “firm” on the “traditional doctrine” of marriage as between a man and a woman.

Pope Francis suggested in October that he was open to having the Church bless same-sex couples.

Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the prefect of the Church, acknowledged the move was part of a PR blitz by the Pope to try and “broaden” the appeal of the Catholic Church.

However Cardinal Fernández emphasised the stance does not legitimise same-sex relationships in the eyes of the Catholic Church.

In 2021, the Vatican’s doctrine office declared priests can’t bless same-sex marriages because God can’t “bless sin”.

