Pop the cork at Blanc De Blanc Encore!

Step into the world of Blanc de Blanc Encore, a thrilling fusion of cabaret, circus, and burlesque in Sydney.

The party never stops in the delightfully decadent world of Blanc de Blanc Encore.

The crowd favourite cabaret, circus and burlesque show has taken Sydney by storm since it reopened a year ago at the newly refurbished venue The Grand Electric in Surry Hills. And due to overwhelming demand, Blanc de Blanc Encore will keep the party going until March 24 this year.

The creative team at Strut & Fret bring together an international cast of top-notch professionals to serve up Blanc de Blanc Encore‘s world-renowned blend of risque revelry and acrobatic artistry.

In the cast are numerous Cirque du Soleil alumni, including aerial duo Spencer Craig, from Canada, and Caitlin Marion Tomson-Moylan, from the USA.

They join Jess Mews and Melanie Hawkins from Australia, and others.

Spencer and Caitlin have performed together for seven years. In Blanc de Blanc Encore, the duo show off their incredible artistry on the aerial hoops.

“We’ve both done this since we were children. We have at least 40 to 50 years of combined experience between the two of us,” he said.

“Caitlin and I have been all over the world, working for a bunch of different companies in many different shows.”

High-level circus, clowny comedians, and lots of music

Right now, the talented performers’ main focus is Blanc de Blanc. Encore was an immediate sell-out hit when it premiered at the Sydney Opera House in 2019 and went on to win standing ovations Australia-wide.

The show’s current run at the Grand Electric has been extended for a fourth time, with shows in Sydney until March.

Spencer Craig, who was in the cast in 2019, describes Blanc de Blanc Encore as a French-themed cabaret with an “eclectic mix of high-level circus, clowny comedians, and lots of singing and dancing.”

“Australian audiences are perfect for a show like Blanc de Blanc,” he said.

“They’re usually a lot more down to have a good time, and I always say they’re down to clown.

“The Grand Electric is a pretty cute, intimate space. Before it was revived for this show, it was unused for a really long time.

“There’s honestly not many spaces like it in the city. It’s perfect for a show like Blanc de Blanc because it brings everybody in really nice and close, which means more fun for us.”

Don’t miss out on all the excitement, the electric atmosphere and lots of bubbles at Blanc de Blanc Encore.

See it until March 24, 2024 at The Grand Electric, Surry Hills. For tickets, visit blancshow.com

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.