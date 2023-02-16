Sydney WorldPride has announced singer Ava Max will join the lineup of the mega-festival’s Rainbow Republic closing concert.

Sydney is hosting the mega-festival from today until March 5, for the first time in the southern hemisphere. The festival, coinciding with the 45th anniversary Mardi Gras, has over 300 events happening across Sydney, including multiple concerts.

The Sweet But Psycho and Kings & Queens singer has joined the lineup of the the seven-hour Rainbow Republic concert at The Domain on March 5.

Ava said, “It’s been three years since I’ve been able to get to Australia. So when the opportunity came to join the Rainbow Republic closing concert lineup for Sydney WorldPride I. COULD. NOT. RESIST. Sydney will be the first place I get to perform a full set from [new album] Diamonds & Dancefloors, so I cannot wait to be amongst this global explosion of rainbow!”

Also performing at Rainbow Republic is Kim Petras, MUNA, alongside local performers Peach PRC, Alter Boy and Vetta Borne.

The massive concert, hosted by G Flip and Keiynan Lonsdale, is the only Aussie gig for Ava Max and Kim Petras this summer.

Also at the big closing event, Sydney will officially pass the baton to the WorldPride 2025 host city Washington DC.

But first, next week, the Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert is on Friday, 24 February.

The big concert will feature headline performances from Kylie Minogue, Charli XCX and Jessica Mauboy, as well as a lineup of Australian queer talent.

Casey Donovan and Courtney Act will host, joined by ABC presenter Jeremy Fernandez and comedian, Rhys Nicholson.

The concert starts at 7.30pm AEDT at the Domain and will broadcast on ABC TV and ABC iview.

The following evening the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade is back on Oxford Street. The ABC will also broadcast the Parade on Saturday, February 25 from 7.30pm AEDT on ABC TV and ABC iview.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.