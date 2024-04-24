Poof Doof hosts official Big Gay Day after party in Brisbane

Brisbane’s The Wickham and queer party pros Poof Doof have again teamed up to host the official Big Gay after party at the pub next month.

Big Gay Day is one of Brisbane’s biggest and best street parties. On Sunday, May 5, 2024, the pride celebration will again take over The Wickham.

Each year Big Gay Day shuts down an inner-city street to drop in a big main stage boasting an all-day lineup of musical acts, DJs, drag extravaganzas and more.

Legendary US drag queen Lady Bunny and Spice Girl Melanie C (returning to the Big Gay Day stage for a DJ set) are headlining on the Big Gay Day main stage. They’re joined by Aussie dance music group Sneaky Sound System and British DJ Tall Paul.

This year’s very camp Big Gay Day theme is The Wickham of Oz.

After the entertainment on Big Gay Day’s main stage wraps up, Poof Doof want all punters to follow the rainbow brick road upstairs at the official after party at The Wickham.

All Big Gay Day ticket holders get free entry to the after party from 9pm that night.

On the DJ decks upstairs will be Jimi The Kween, Argonaut, Richie LeStrange (all pictured above, left to right), Jesse Boyd and Galleon.

Freestyle performers Gogo Bumhole, Pisces, Asphyxia, Charlie, Zelphia Mann and Bizzi Body will also serve up roving go-go shows at the party.

Since it began in 2000, Big Gay Day has become one of Brisbane’s biggest street parties, all to raise money for local LGBTQIA+ charities.

More info and final release Big Gay Day tickets at biggayday.com.au.

