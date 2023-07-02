Political party accuses Sydney penguins of faking gay romance

Homophobic political party Family First has launched an outrageous broadside against Sydney’s long-term gay penguin couple Sphen and Magic.

The monogamous pair first coupled up at Sea Life Sydney aquarium in 2018. Since then they’ve become foster dads to two chicks.

Recently, the NSW Teachers Federation announced it had worked with the aquarium on syllabus lessons for young children, inspired by the pair.

The lessons “Sphengic: Love in all shapes and sizes” are aimed at kindergarten to Grade 2 to teach children about diverse relationships, the Federation said.

Family First says gay penguins haven’t met the right girl

But Family First, the political party now headed by Lyle Shelton, is not impressed.

A vicious statement put out on the political party’s website has suggested both of the penguins are actually straight.

“In 2018, an observation was made about a bond shared by two male penguins at the Sea Life Aquarium in Sydney,” the post reads.

“Someone then had the idea to offer this pair a fake egg to see if they would incubate it as if it was their own offspring.

“Fast forward five years and this contrived ‘gay’ penguin couple, have now raised two chicks from eggs fertilized elsewhere and put into their care.”

The post then outrageously alleges “these two male penguins have been manipulated from the very start.”

“Penguins, particularly gentoos, as these two are, are astounding creatures who in 90 per cent of cases, will bond for life with their breeding mate,” the post reads.

“So, when these two were given eggs to incubate together, this would have encouraged them to stay together for future breeding cycles and effectively stopped them from seeking out female partners.”

The Family First Party blasted the gay penguins’ union as “fake,” “sad,” and “utter rubbish”.

The party claims the gay penguin love story is actually a “horror” story “about the damage caused by human interference in the animal kingdom”.

Sphen and Magic courted each other in 2018

In reality, same-sex penguin couples are very common.

And the team at Sea Life Sydney have spoken many times about how Sphen and Magic coupled up. The pair courted each other ahead of breeding season in 2018.

Sphen and Magic went viral, making international headlines and charming the world.

The couple were inseparable and spotted doing all the couple things. They swam together, bowed to each other, presented stones to each other, and built a nest together ready for parenthood.

Gentoo penguins typically lay multiple eggs, but can only care for one chick. So Sea Life Sydney staff gave spare eggs to Sphen and Magic, which the pair twice cared for and hatched.

Gentoo penguins also aren’t interested in gender roles, splitting parenting responsibilities 50/50 whether they’re same-sex or opposite-sex parents.

In the wild, the birds sadly face a number of threats, including plastic pollution and changes to their natural habitats.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.