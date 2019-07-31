Poland LGBTIQ stars fight homophobia with epic Taylor Swift lip sync

Polish LGBTIQ celebrities, politicians and activists have united to call out homophobia in their country in a lip-sync to Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down”.

The video’s creators, Polish husbands and activists Jakub and David, aimed to bring attention to the conservative government’s anti-gay rhetoric and also homophobic violence in the country.

Polish husbands Jakub and David created the video after calling out for LGBTIQ people to film their own lip syncs to Swift’s anti-hate song. As a result, they received 350 submissions.

Just like the star-studded Taylor Swift version, local celebrities including models Radek Pestka, Romek Gelard, Mr Gay Poland Lukasz Sabat (pictured) and Polish drag queen Kim Lee appear in the video.

Also, politicians featured include Warsaw deputy president, Pawel Rabiej, and Social Democrat party leader, Robert Biedron.

Jakub explained: “LGBT is not ideology, it’s people. We’re loving gays, lesbians, rainbow families and colourful drag queens.

“We don’t love any differently. We love honestly, truly and madly and the hatred we experience makes us love even harder and bolder! Because only love can overcome hatred.

“In these difficult times, we’ve managed to unite like never before. 140 people, including the highest-profile figures in the Polish LGBT community, created the video because we want to tell Poland’s homophobes – in the words of Taylor Swift – calm down!”

Poland sees rising levels of homophobia and anti-gay rhetoric

Poland’s ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski this month called LGBTQ people “a threat” and conflated homosexuality with pedophilia.

“We are dealing with a direct attack on the family and children,” he said.

“This is imported, but they today actually threaten our identity, our nation, its continuation and therefore the Polish state.”

Biaĺystok’s first ever Pride event, held on July 20, was marred by clashes with right-wing extremists. They pelted LGBTIQ marchers with rocks, glass bottles and firecrackers.

Earlier, conservative weekly newspaper, Gazeta Polska, included “LGBT-Free Zone” stickers with a recent issue and compared gay people to Nazis.

