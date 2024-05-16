Police taskforce to respond to NSW hate crimes inquiry

The New South Wales Police Force (NSWPF) has launched “Taskforce Atlas” under the direction of Deputy Police Commissioner Peter Thurtel to implement recommendations from the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ Hate Crimes.

Taskforce Atlas will respond to Recommendations 10 and 11 that were handed down by Special Commissioner the Honourable Justice John Sackar when he delivered his final report in December last year.

Recommendation 10 stipulates that the NSWPF “conduct a systematic review or audit of all

unsolved homicides pertaining to the period 1970 to 2010, including an audit of what exhibits have been retained in relation to each death and their current location.”

“That review should result in appropriately and accurately recorded information about each matter so that there is a real prospect of all matters being reviewed thereafter on a regular basis, every two years,” Justice Sackar wrote in his report.

“This may require the scope of such future reviews to be limited in an appropriate

manner to ensure regularity.”

Recommendation 11 stipulates that, following the review in Recommendation 10, the NSW Police Unsolved Homicides Team should “promptly identify exhibits that should be submitted or resubmitted for forensic testing in light of possible technological advances.”

“This process should recur as part of the two yearly review in each matter referred to in

Recommendation 10,” the report states.

NSW Police on Taskforce Atlas

“In relation to Public Recommendation 10, the NSWPF has established a working group through Taskforce Atlas to develop a process for conducting the recommended systematic review or audit of the several hundred unsolved homicides pertaining to the period 1970 to 2010, including the methodology, criteria and required resourcing for the audit or review,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“This process requires careful consideration, and will inform the anticipated timeframes for completion.

“This process will also inform anticipated timeframes for the completion of Public Recommendation 11 in relation to identifying exhibits to be submitted or resubmitted for forensic testing in the light of possible technological advancements following the audit / review process outlined in Public Recommendation 10.

“NSWPF will provide a further update on these anticipated timeframes as part of the NSW Government Response to the Special Commission by the middle of this year.

“The NSWPF Unsolved Homicide Team otherwise continues to carry out its important work conducting investigations into historical unsolved murders, suspicious deaths and disappearances.

“The NSWPF reiterates its commitment to learning from the findings outlined by the Special Commission.”

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.