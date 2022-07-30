Police seek other victims after Grindr date drugged, raped and robbed

A judge has denied a Canberra man bail after he allegedly drugged, raped and robbed a man he met on Grindr.

ACT police officers arrested Shae Elliott and charged him with sexual assault without consent, burglary and theft.

In the ACT Magistrates Court, a judge denied the 22-year-old Kambah man bail on Monday.

Police said the pair first made contact on gay app Grindr. Elliott went to the other man’s residence on July 24.

The two men had consensual sex and took methamphetamine that evening. The pair had consensual sex again the next day.

But police allege that on the night of July 28, Elliott returned to the man’s home. There, Elliott injected the man with a unknown amount of a substance that knocked him out.

Elliott then allegedly sexually assaulted him without consent, stole property from the residence, and erased the man’s phone before leaving the home.

The alleged victim told police he had agreed to take ketamine and some GHB with Elliott that night, ABC News reported.

But the court heard Elliott gave the victim a higher dose than he expected and he passed out.

When he woke up the following day, he discovered a used condom and belongings missing. The man then contacted police.

Police alleged Shae Elliott took $400 in cash, a DKNY jacket, shoes, a wristwatch and Calvin Klein perfume.

The prosecutor told ACT Magistrates Court that police later found the items in Elliott’s car.

Shae Elliott denied bail after ‘escalating’ violence

The prosecutor urged the Magistrates Court to deny Shae Elliott bail. They said there was a risk he wouldn’t turn up to face his charges, ABC News reported.

Prosecutors noted the man’s “lengthy” criminal history – including a “history of violence towards police and domestic partners” – displayed escalation in his behaviour.

The complainant said he is “frightened” and unable to eat or sleep after the alleged Grindr crimes, the court heard.

“He is worried because (Shae Elliott) knows where he lives,” the prosecutor told the court.

Magistrate Glenn Theakston refused Elliott bail. He said he was concerned about Elliott’s history of violence and reoffending.

The case will return to court on August 15.

ACT Policing appeal to other ‘victims of similar incidents’

ACT Policing said on Monday the investigation into the incident is continuing.

Detectives are continuing inquiries “with a view to determining if other people were involved and if any other offences were committed,” a spokesperson said.

Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Team (SACAT) detectives requested anyone who’s been the victim of similar incidents to come forward.

“Anyone with any information about this matter is urged to contact ACT Policing and quote case number 7173487,” a spokesperson said.

“Matters can be reported by calling 131 444, attending a police station, or online for historical matters (more than 6 months old).

“Anonymous reports can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.”

