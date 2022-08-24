NSW Police have appealed to the community for information after releasing new vision of a group of men allegedly involved in a brutal assault of a gay man in Sydney.

The 33-year-old, named Aaron, said a group of unidentified men brutally assaulted him in Sydney’s CBD at around 4am on Sunday, June 26, in what he believes was a hate crime.

NSW Police said the assault occurred near the intersection of Oxford Street and Riley Street in Darlinghurst.

Now, police have released new footage showing a group of men they wish to identify and speak to as their investigation into the assault continues.

“Police believe that three males depicted… may be able to assist with inquiries,” a spokesperson said.

NSW Police described the men, who were captured on CCTV, as aged in their mid-20s and of various ethinicities.

One of the men was wearing a red t-shirt, white shorts and white shoes. Another was wearing a blue and white striped football jersey with the number 15 on the back.

The third man was wearing a cream long sleeve shirt, black pants and white shoes.

NSW Police said Aaron had attempted to avoid the confrontation with the men, trying to walk away.

However one of the attackers approached the man. Police said he punched and kicked Aaron several times in the face.

The group then fled the scene on foot. After the assault, the injured man was transported to St Vincent’s Hospital and treated for facial injuries.

NSW Police appealed for anyone who witnessed the assault or can identify the individuals involved to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Gay man goes public after brutal Oxford Street assault

Last week, Aaron bravely went public with the harrowing assault in an appeal for information on his attackers.

He recalled the incident on Instagram, “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever said or done on social media”.

The man said his attackers kicked him, punched him, and stomped on his head. The attackers left the man unconscious.

“I woke up [in hospital] not knowing where I was, with a broken nose, blood all over me and my eyes swollen shut,” he said.

The 33-year-old said he also suffered a concussion and injuries to his eyes, teeth and mouth.

Aaron wrote that he believes he was the victim of a hate crime, and was sharing his story to “put a stop to this unnecessary violence”. He appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron (@noraasednyh)

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.