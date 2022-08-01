Police officers cop official warning not to strip at gay nightclub

London’s Metropolitan Police has warned officers they’ll be “spoken to” if they strip naked in a gay nightclub’s competition while off duty.

Long-running queer nightclub Heaven in Charing Cross is home to the iconic G-A-Y night.

Each Thursday, the nightclub hosts its X-rated Porn Idol stripping competition. Prizes up to £1,000 are on offer to winners who get nude on stage.

Numerous RuPaul’s Drag Race stars and other celebrity guests have hosted previous Porn Idols. In February, Adele made headlines when she went along to watch, ultimately joining host Cheryl Hole on stage (above).

But Metropolitan Police bosses aren’t as impressed. An inspector has reportedly warned officers, particularly those who must police the nightclub, not to join in.

An internal email cited concerns about “upholding standards” and potential “awkward” encounters when the officers return to the venue in uniform on shift.

The Times quoted the email from an inspector warning officers, “It makes it awkward for the staff at the location to then have to deal with you when you are next on shift attending the venue to carry out official duties.”

The inspector warned “CCTV footage will be viewed and officers spoken to” if it’s determined any officers have taken part.

No suggestion of ‘unlawful act’ at gay nightclub’s Porn Idol

A Met Police spokesperson said the inspector sent the email after a particular “matter” was reported. But the spokesperson said there was no allegation of unlawful activity.

“An Inspector from the West End Proactive Partnership Team has sent an email to staff within the Met’s Central West BCU [Basic Command Unit],” they said.

“[It was sent] after a matter was reported to the Met’s Licensing officers. There is no suggestion of any unlawful act having taken place.

“However officers were reminded of the need to uphold standards while off duty, especially when identifying themselves as police officers.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.