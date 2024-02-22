Police officer named as ‘person of interest’ in search for Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

NSW Police have a new line of enquiry in the search for missing Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Jesse Baird, a former Channel 10 presenter, feared a police officer was stalking him, friends have claimed.

It has now emerged that a serving officer previously dated Mr Baird, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Investigators confirmed they are now trying to speak to the man in question, but have been unable to locate him.

Police name police officer wanted for questioning

Detectives are trying to track down general duties Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon as part of their investigation into the whereabouts of Jesse Baird and his partner Luke Davies

According to The Australian, detectives received information from Jesse’s relatives that he had been in a bitter break-up with Constable Lamarre.

“We are looking at all of their former partners … there is a police officer we want to speak to, yes, but he’s one of many we want to speak to at this early stage” a police source said.

Constable Lamarre-Condon joined the police force in 2019.

Search for Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

Jesse Baird and Luke Davies were last seen on CCTV footage on Monday night, but neither are believed to have been seen since.

The Daily Telegraph reported that a significant amount of blood was found inside Jesse Baird’s Paddington home. The property has been declared a crime scene.

Police also found bloodied possessions belonging to Luke and Jesse in a skip bin at a sports field in Cronulla.

“Both the missing person registry and the homicide squad are assisting,” Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald told reporters on Thursday afternoon.

NSW Police are appealing to anyone with information about Luke Davies or Jesse Baird’s whereabouts – or who may have information relevant to the investigation – to contact Waverley Police or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.

This is a developing story: We’ll update this article as we learn more.

1800RESPECT is the national domestic, family and sexual violence counselling, information and support service.

If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic, family or sexual violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732, chat online via their website, or text 0458 737 732.