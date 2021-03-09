Police call for witnesses after Mardi Gras attack on ABC’s Mark Reddie

NSW Police have called for witnesses after ABC crime reporter Mark Reddie and others were pelted with eggs by “a car full of idiots” after Sydney’s Mardi Gras parade.

Reddie spoke out about the attack on Sunday morning, and reported it to police on Monday.

Advertisements

A NSW Police spokesperson said officers were investigating an assault in Surry Hills. The spokesperson said the 33-year-old and three friends were walking along Riley Street about 3.30am on Sunday.

“A red sedan stopped and the four male occupants threw eggs, hitting the group,” they said.

It’s understood the vehicle was a red Toyota Corolla with four passengers, and police have now received several complaints about the attackers since Sunday.

NSW Police are seeking and reviewing CCTV footage from the area as part of the investigation.

They urge any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Mark Reddie reported the incident to the Surry Hills Police Area Command on Monday.

Writing for the ABC, he said he “tried to ignore” the attack by “a car full of idiots” but he couldn’t.

“I started the night surrounded by my ‘rainbow family’ and ended it at an afterparty near Oxford Street,” he said.

“As I left with three others, a red car screeched to a halt next to us. We were ambushed.

“I felt several heavy objects hit my body before the car took off, with those inside yelling and laughing as they sped into the night.

“I only realised what had happened when I looked back at my friends and felt the sticky yolks all over us.

“My friends and I promised not to let our attackers ruin the weekend.”

Mark Reddie says hoons targeted others after Mardi Gras parade

Advertisements

The ABC crime reporter said it is “sad that homophobia remains in Australia.”

He said the NSW police had treated his report “with respect and empathy” and encouraged witnesses to come forward.

Mark Reddie had also spoken to others who reported similar encounters with the red car the same night.

“One gay couple said they were egged while holding hands on Commonwealth Street,” he said.

“Another man said a bottle was thrown at him before he was egged nearby.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.