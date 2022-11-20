VIC

Police investigate Heston Russell candidate Catherine Cumming

Destiny Rogers
catherine cumming red mist angry victorians
Victorian Police are investigating a candidate for Heston Russell’s Angry Victorians Party over comments Catherine Cumming made about turning Premier Dan Andrews to ‘red mist’.

“I joined the Angry Victorians Party for one reason.

“To make Daniel Andrews turn into red mist.

“In the army, we would call it pink mist, but I want him into red mist…

“Give anyone here in the army a job to blow someone up and they will.”

The military term ‘pink mist’ refers to someone who shot by a sniper.

Catherine Cumming

Catherine Cumming was previously a medic in the Army Reserve. Preselected for Derryn Hinch’s Justice Party at the 2018 Victorian election, she left the party before polling day and sits as an independent in the Victorian Legislative Council. In November 2022, she joined the Angry Victorians Party set up as an offshoot of Heston Russell’s Australian Values Party.

In response to outrage over her comments, Cumming later attempted a clarification.

“I can understand how some may have arrived at this interpretation, but I want to make it explicitly clear that I do not wish or call for any physical harm to come to Daniel Andrews.

“He and his red-shirts brigade need to be blown up this election – at the ballot box.”

‘Red-shirts’ is a reference to a 2014 scandal over Labor employing campaign organisers as casual electorate officers. Labor repaid more than $387,000 but faced no criminal sanction as the conduct did not meet the existing threshold of corruption.

Heston Russell posted a video to social media saying the footage of Cumming’s statement didn’t look good but that he knew she didn’t mean actual violence.

Premier Dan Andrews responded to Catherine Cumming’s statement at a press conference today.

“I think we’re better than this.

“We’re much better than violent extremism. We ought to leave that to the United States.

“This is not America and I, for one, will do nothing to contribute to the Americanisation of our politics.”

