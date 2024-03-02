LGBT News

Police clash with Pride in Protest on Mardi Gras Eve

pride in protest
Image: X Screengrab

NSW Police clashed with LGBTQIA+ activist group Pride in Protest on Oxford Street last night.

Pride in Protest said about 300 LGBTIQA+ community members and allies gathered at Taylor Square to protest against police violence. They also called for the removal of police from the Mardi Gras parade.

Several speakers addressing the gathering paid tribute to gay couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. Jesse and Luke were allegedly murdered last week by police officer Beau Lamarre using a police firearm.

Speakers also denounced police violence against LGBTQIA+ and First Nations peoples.

The protest then moved onto the street, resulting clashes with police.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pride in Protest (@pride.in.protest)

Pride in Protest posted videos showing police forming a line to push the protestors off the street.

NSW Police described the event as an ‘unauthorised protest’. They said officers physically removed protestors who refused to get off the street.

Protestors then marched to Darlinghurst police station where further speeches took place and protestors tried to take down the pride flag flying at the station.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

