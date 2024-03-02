Police clash with Pride in Protest on Mardi Gras Eve

NSW Police clashed with LGBTQIA+ activist group Pride in Protest on Oxford Street last night.

Pride in Protest said about 300 LGBTIQA+ community members and allies gathered at Taylor Square to protest against police violence. They also called for the removal of police from the Mardi Gras parade.

Several speakers addressing the gathering paid tribute to gay couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. Jesse and Luke were allegedly murdered last week by police officer Beau Lamarre using a police firearm.

Speakers also denounced police violence against LGBTQIA+ and First Nations peoples.

The protest then moved onto the street, resulting clashes with police.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pride in Protest (@pride.in.protest)

Pride in Protest posted videos showing police forming a line to push the protestors off the street.

NSW Police described the event as an ‘unauthorised protest’. They said officers physically removed protestors who refused to get off the street.

Protestors then marched to Darlinghurst police station where further speeches took place and protestors tried to take down the pride flag flying at the station.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.