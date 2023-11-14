Police blasted in last hearing of NSW Hate Crimes Inquiry

The NSW Police Force has been criticised by the Special Counsel assisting the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ Hate Crimes

The Senior Counsel assisting the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ Hate Crimes in NSW has used its final hearing to criticise the NSW Police Force for downplaying the level of violence directed at members of the LGBTIQA+ community over four decades.

Mr Peter Gray SC told the Special Commission in his final remarks to the Hon. Justice John Sackar that a “disappointing matter relates to the suggestion many times advanced by the NSW Police that, while it may once have harboured negative or dismissive attitudes towards LGBTIQ people, or towards the investigation of crimes committed against them, that was a relic of the past.”

“It is certainly true and fully recognised by the LGBTIQ community that there have been many positive developments within the NSW Police Force since the 1990s in terms of its relationship with the LGBTIQ community.

“However, on one view, it might be thought there are some noticeable resonances between the three strike forces considered in Public Hearing 2, Strikeforces Macnamir, Parrabell and Neiwand. All three were directed at the same time, all within the last five to ten years, at aspects of LGBTIQ bias related homicide.

“All three arose in the context of, and to greater or lesser extent, as a response to, media publicity about, quote, ‘gay hate murders,’ close quote. All three arrived at outcomes at virtually the same time, about 2016 to 2017, that were remarkably consistent.

“Strikeforce Macnamir maintained, absurdly in the view [of the judge] who sentenced Scott Johnson’s killer earlier this year, that the death of Scott Johnson at North Head in 1988 was unlikely to be a homicide at all and much more likely to be suicide.

“Strikeforce Neiwand maintained that the deaths of the three men near Bondi in the 1980s, contrary to the explicit findings by Coroner [Jacqueline] Milledge in 2005 after a lengthy inquest, may well not have been gay hate murders either.

“Strikeforce Parrabell maintained that of the 23 [deaths] that it regarded as unsolved, not one met the threshold for evidence of bias crime and only five were even suspected bias crimes.

“Thus in all three strikeforces, all of which were underway as recently as six years ago, there was a convergence on outcomes that had the effect of indicating the extent of LGBTIQ bias as a possible factor in all of these heavily publicised deaths of LGBTIQ people was far less than had been suggested by LGBTIQ activists or the media.

“Unsurprisingly the reaction of many in the LGBTIQ community was one of dismay and disbelief.

“What is telling for today’s purposes is that so recently there would have appeared to have been present in three separate strikeforces simultaneously an attitude of mind which was resistant to acknowledging the extent of the hostility experienced by LGBTIQ people in the 40 year period under examination in this Special Commission.

“If that is so it is to be regretted and it may be hoped that the experience of this Special Commission may assist in dispelling such views for all time.”

The Hon. Justice John Sackar will had the final report of the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ Hate Crimes to the NSW Government by December 15.

-Andrew Potts has previously been employed by the Johnson family

