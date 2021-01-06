Police appeal in search for missing woman Amy Schulkins

Queensland police have appealed for public assistance in the search for Caboolture woman Amy Schulkins, missing for several days.

Her family last saw the 36-year-old (pictured above) at a John Street address in Caboolture around 11pm last Wednesday (December 30, 2020).

Advertisements

Amy has a wife and two children. Police have described her as Caucasian, around 160cm tall, of a larger build with spiky brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing sleepwear including boxers and also a white singlet.

She is likely travelling in a white 2001 Nissan Patrol 4WD with the Queensland registration plates 257 VTN. The vehicle is similar to the one pictured below.

“Police and Amy’s family hold concern for her welfare, given she suffers from a medical condition which requires medication,” a spokesperson said.

Police have searched the Caboolture area and nearby suburbs. On Tuesday afternoon they called in a Polair helicopter to aid the search.

Sergeant Richard Curran from Caboolture Police Station said there had been a sighting of Amy’s 4WD at Woodford reported.

Police urge anyone who has seen Amy or has further information about her whereabouts to contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or use the online form.

Thousands join Facebook group to appeal for information

More than 4000 people have joined Facebook group The Search Team for Amy Schulkins to aid the search and “bring Amy home”.

On Wednesday, a friend of Amy’s said they are “all incredibly worried” for Amy’s welfare.

“Amy suffers from a medical condition and may be in need of urgent medical treatment when found,” she wrote.

“She and her wife are avid campers. We have thoroughly searched all the regular spots she goes.

Advertisements

“She had a full tank of diesel… Please keep an eye out for Amy or her vehicle.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.