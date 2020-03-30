Police appeal after trans woman bashed by mob of young men

Police are hunting a group of more than a dozen men who “cowardly” assaulted a transgender woman on Sydney’s northern beaches.

The woman, aged in her late twenties, ended up unconscious after the mob of around 15 young men attacked her in the carpark near the Dee Why Surf Life Saving Club on March 20.

Advertisements

Police said the thugs, all aged in their late teens, punched and kicked the woman to the ground in the “targeted and brutal attack” near the club around 8.30pm that evening.

The victim was living in her car at the location when the youths surrounded and attacked her. She suffered numerous cuts and bruises and was left with a concussion.

Officers are searching for the youths behind the “cowardly” attack in the coastal suburb Dee Why.

Northern Beaches crime manager Michael Boutouridis told the Manly Daily investigations into the assault were continuing.

“Police are keen to speak with any person who witnessed the incident, or were involved,” he said.

Chief Inspector Boutouridis said anyone who can assist police should contact the Dee Why police station on 9971 3399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.