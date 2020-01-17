Police appeal after suspicious death of NSW sex worker

NSW Police have appealed for information as they investigate the suspicious death of Sydney woman Kimberley McRae.

Officers found her body in her unit in Coogee at about 10am on Tuesday (January 14), but when she died is unclear. Police later identified her as 69-year-old Kimberley McRae.

Advertisements

McRae, who was transgender, lived alone but was well-known to neighbours in the beach suburb. Police said she worked in the sex industry and also went by the names Isabella, Samantha and Sabrina.

Homicide Squad detectives have set up Strike Force Onshore to investigate the circumstances surrounding McRae’s death.

“A post mortem examination was conducted yesterday. However, further tests are being conducted to determine how she died,” a police spokesperson said.

Investigators are appealing for public assistance to establish McRae’s movements over the past two weeks.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty Danny Doherty said the last known sighting of the woman was on Tuesday (January 8), at her unit.

“Phone records show her mobile phone was in use the following afternoon (Wednesday),” he said.

“Her exact movements from the last time she was seen last Tuesday and when her body was found seven days later is unclear.

“Kim had a distinct personal style with recognisable features and a wide circle of associates.

“She was known to run along the foreshore and Coogee stairs in the evenings.”

Police appeal for information on Kimberley McRae’s death

Police want to speak with any of Kim’s friends or associates, who may have visited her and have yet to come forward.

“Investigators are aware Kim worked in the sex industry,” Det Supt Doherty said.

“[She] may be known to some of her associates as Isabella, Samantha and Sabrina.

Advertisements

“Of course, we’d be keen to speak to anyone who has information or knowledge of Kim’s social activities.

“The community should be reassured that any information they provide will be treated confidentially and with sensitivity.”

Anyone with information about Kimberley McRae’s death is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.