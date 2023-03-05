NSW

PM joins 50,000 in WorldPride Harbour Bridge march

Destiny Rogers
WorldPride Harbour Bridge March
Image: Anthony Albanese Twitter

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today joined 50,000 revellers for the WorldPride march across the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The 78ers led the march across the Harbour Bridge, stopping for pics with the Prime Minister.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong joined the WorldPride march

Pride Sausages

‘50,000 of my closest friends’

WorldPride Harbour Bridge walk

The WorldPride Bridge walk is the first Pride March in the Southern Hemisphere.

Entry was by ballot with a long waiting list but the event continues throughout the day on the pedestrian walkways.

Marchers dressed up and waved rainbow flags while the iconic Rainbow Serpent from the Mardi Gras parade also weaved its way across the bridge.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the march celebrated diversity.

“A bridge symbolises bringing people together. And this is about bringing together the Australian community, celebrating diversity.

“Also acknowledging that around the world, at WorldPride, that many people still suffer because of who they are, because of their sexuality.

“This is a great global city. And we benefit from the diversity that’s here in this great city. And we’re celebrating that today.”

