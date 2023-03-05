PM joins 50,000 in WorldPride Harbour Bridge march

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today joined 50,000 revellers for the WorldPride march across the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The 78ers led the march across the Harbour Bridge, stopping for pics with the Prime Minister.

No matter who you are, who you love or where you live – you should be valued, equal and celebrated. It was incredible to walk across Sydney Harbour Bridge with WorldPride this morning, supporting human rights campaigners from Australia and across the world. pic.twitter.com/oQv6Q9wOdw — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 4, 2023

Welcoming @SydWorldPride to Sydney has brought our city and country an incredible opportunity to celebrate our inclusive democracy. It was an honour to acknowledge those who have fought to advance human rights, including the 78ers who led the march across the Bridge. pic.twitter.com/KpFhuDDpFW — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 4, 2023

Foreign Minister Penny Wong joined the WorldPride march

A special moment walking alongside @AlboMP and Sophie at the @SydWorldPride march this morning. For those who fought before us and for those who will follow. Happy World Pride. pic.twitter.com/3WY47s967D — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) March 4, 2023

Happy @SydWorldPride – a terrific end to an incredible festival & celebration. pic.twitter.com/5klVuDEdIw — Penny Sharpe (@PennySharpemlc) March 4, 2023

Pride Sausages

Pride Sausages for our Pride Marchers pic.twitter.com/QirP4IVEc9 — Sydney WorldPride 2023 (@SydWorldPride) March 4, 2023

‘50,000 of my closest friends’

WorldPride Harbour Bridge walk

The WorldPride Bridge walk is the first Pride March in the Southern Hemisphere.

Entry was by ballot with a long waiting list but the event continues throughout the day on the pedestrian walkways.

Marchers dressed up and waved rainbow flags while the iconic Rainbow Serpent from the Mardi Gras parade also weaved its way across the bridge.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the march celebrated diversity.

“A bridge symbolises bringing people together. And this is about bringing together the Australian community, celebrating diversity.

“Also acknowledging that around the world, at WorldPride, that many people still suffer because of who they are, because of their sexuality.

“This is a great global city. And we benefit from the diversity that’s here in this great city. And we’re celebrating that today.”

