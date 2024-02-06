Pleasure and protest at Sydney’s Red Rattler Theatre

Sydney’s community-led Red Rattler Theatre is gearing up for a big season of partying, pleasure and protest during Mardi Gras season.

For more than a decade, the Red Rattler in Marrickville has been a unique and vibrant hub of creativity in Sydney’s Inner West.

The Rat is not-for-profit and volunteer-run, and the warehouse venue offers more than just a stage. It’s a permanent home and queer-run creative playground for artists, activists and punters alike.

In 2009, the Red Rattler was started by a group of five local queer artists. They dreamed of a legal warehouse venue to showcase alternative Sydney arts and activism.

They’d previously hosted events at temporary inner-city and innerwest warehouse spaces, but always dreamed of something more permanent. The Red Rattler, named after the old trains of the same name in Sydney, was born.

What’s on at The Rat during Mardi Gras

On February 8, Queers of Joy are hosting a performance night for trans, gender diverse, queer people and all who love us.

On February 24, Club Sandwich: Pleasure and Protest (above) will be a night of electrifying performance, visual art, and pulsating beats.

Club Sandwich has run since 2019, organised by DJ Charlie Villas and HipHopHoe and hosted by Betty Grumble.

The Pleasure and Protest party on February 23 will pay homage to the origins of Mardi Gras as well as celebrate the sex, art, culture, ingenuity and resilience of the QTIPOC community.

“Club Sandwich is an invitation to bring your whole self – the pleasure-seeker, the perv, the voyeur, the sensualist, the deviant, the weirdo, the sleaze,” DJ HipHopHoe said.

“You may be aroused by a striptease, you may be delighted by a lapdance, you might be bewitched by someone working a pole, you may be enchanted by some hedonic poetry.”

On March 1, all bodies are welcome at Leak Your Own Nudes, an unofficial Mardi Gras undie dance party.

L.Y.O.N. puts on the queer parties regularly at the Red Rattler, and allows everyone to hang out in their undies while having a drink and a dance at the Rat.

Book your own events at Sydney’s Red Rattler Theatre

The Red Rattler Theatre is also available for bookings year-round for a wide range of events.

The venue offers a stage, full PA, LED lighting rig, projector and screen, as well as a fully licensed bar and rooftop garden.

“We’ve always wanted the space to be accessible and affordable for artists,” Red Rattler program manager Kween G said.

“People can book their shows here and present their work and their art, without any discrimination or judgement.”

Whether you’re an established artist or just starting out, the Red Rattler welcomes you with open arms to share your art with the world.

Visit redrattler.org to find out more about events and bookings.

