Plans for Simon Dunn’s public funeral to be streamed worldwide

Simon Dunn is set to be farewelled at a public funeral with plans to livestream the service for the beloved gay athlete’s national and international fans.

Simon passed away at the weekend, sparking an outpouring of grief and tributes to the rugby player, bobsledder and LGBTIQ+ advocate.

In just a few days, over $30,000 has been crowdfunded online to assist Simon’s family with the funeral service

Planning underway includes accommodating a large number of Simon’s supporters and friends, as well as streaming the memorial online for those overseas.

Simon grew up in Sydney, and his love for sport would take him internationally. In Canada he competed in the bobsleigh, and in the UK he played for the King’s Cross Steelers gay rugby club.

More details of the public funeral in Sydney are set to be unveiled soon, as some local venues offer space to host the service.

‘You will be forever in our hearts and memories’

Earlier this week, Simon Dunn’s death rocked the queer community and sparked a flood of tributes after his death.

Simon recently celebrated his tenth year with the Sydney Convicts gay rugby club. Last year, he competed with the Convicts at the Bingham Cup.

“His talents extended well off the rugby field too,” the Convicts said in a tribute.

“We know Simon made a positive impact through is work in the community. He often spoke publicly about the challenges faced by LGBTIQA+ people in sport.

“We are devastated by the loss of Simon to our club and community.

“Once a Convict, always a Convict. Simon, you will be forever in our hearts and memories.”

Simon Dunn remembered as community advocate

This week, many tributes have remembered Simon Dunn as a visible and passionate ambassador for LGBTIQ+ causes and multiple charities.

ACON and Pride in Sport said Simon “will be deeply missed but his impact on sport and legacy will not soon be forgotten.”

Australian HIV charity the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation said his “dedication and commitment to improving the lives of others in our community truly set him apart.”

“Simon was a passionate advocate for LGBTQIA+ representation in sport. He spoke about his experiences of homophobia in his younger years,” a tribute read.

“He was determined to make positive change in sporting culture throughout the world.”

Simon was also “an incredible ally” to people living with HIV, the foundation said. He also worked with the Terrence Higgins Trust in the UK.

“Simon was a selfless, compassionate and kind individual who treated everyone equally,” the tribute read.

“He stood up for marginalised and vulnerable people and called out injustice. He loved his family and his community. His legacy will live on through the lives he touched.”

