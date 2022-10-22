Planetdwellers counting down to first P&O Sydney Pride Cruise

The first ever P&O Pride Cruise is embarking from Sydney Harbour next week, and it’s not too late to book your spot aboard the first-of-its-kind pride festival at sea.

Australia’s first Pride Cruise will depart Sydney on November 4 on P&O’s Pacific Adventure for four days and three nights.

LGBTQIA+ travel agency and tour operator Planetdwellers have confirmed that P&O have released additional cabins for the first ever cruise of its kind on our shores.

“We have been counting down to this Pride Cruise for many, many years,” Planetdwellers director Mario Paez said.

“The cruise finally went on sale on April 7, 2021 and we knew immediately that something special was being created.”

Mario said people are coming to Sydney from all over the country for the inaugural Pride Cruise.

“Our diverse LGBTQIA+ communities, family and friends have really embraced it. Now there’s only a few weeks to go until we set sail,” he said.

“We couldn’t be more excited for all the rainbow families who’ll be surrounded by love and community and to everyone of all ages who can be themselves on the high seas.”

Joining the fun onboard will be Pride Cruise Ambassador Simon Dunn, drag superstars Coco Jumbo, Etcetera Etcetera and Freddie Merkin, the amazing talents of Bob Downe, out rugby league superstar Ian Roberts, trans wonder-woman and DJ Victoria Anthony, DJ Nate, comedian Kirsty Webeck and trans educator Katherine Wolfgramme.

As well as social events and all-night dance parties hosted by fierce drag performers, there’s stage shows including cabaret Blanc de Blanc Uncorked and the first ever Queer Screen Film Festival at sea.

“Get your outfits ready for all the theme nights and late night parties with cheeky times until the sunrises,” Mario said.

Planetdwellers hosting exclusive pre-Pride Cruise party

If you’re in Sydney the night before the Pride Cruise, Planetdwellers are throwing a huge Pre-Pride Cruise Meet & Greet and Bon Voyage party at Universal Sydney on November 3.

“Grab your tickets and meet your new Pride Cruise friends and get the party started early,” Mario said.

“Hosted by Freddie Merkin and Charisma Belle, the party will also feature performances by Carmen Geddit, Sia Tequila and music from DJ Johnny Blu Boy and DJ Nate.

“There’s even the chance to win a cabin for two on the September 2023 four-night Sydney Pride Cruise, just come dressed as a sailor, nautical goddess, pirate, merman or mermaid and let our MC’s crown you best dressed on the night.”

Mario said there’s still time to book those last cabins aboard the Sydney Pride Cruise through Planetdwellers.

The LGBTQIA+ travel agency and tour operator can also book your Pre-Pride Cruise packages including accommodation, wharf transfers and pre-cruise party tickets in Sydney.

Get in touch with the Planetdwellers team at the website to find out more.

