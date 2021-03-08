Plan your wedding at Brisbane’s next Same Same Weddings Expo

Brisbane’s fifth Same Same Weddings Expo will be held on Sunday 28th March 2021 at Brisbane Powerhouse from 10am to 2pm.

This FREE Expo will take over several levels of Brisbane Powerhouse and showcase the best of South-East Queensland’s wedding industry.

Couples can chat with more than 50 vendors about their wedding plans in a relaxing, yet vibrant and all-inclusive environment.​

Entry is FREE and ALL couples will be warmly welcomed.

Registrations for the Morning Admission (10am to 12pm) or Afternoon Admission (12pm to 2pm) are essential via Eventbrite or the Facebook event page.

There will be entertainment throughout the day and couples can enjoy the restaurants and bars within the precinct. There is onsite parking and great access to public transport, including the New Farm Park ferry terminal.​

Registered couples will receive a FREE Same Same Weddings Expo bag on arrival. They’ll also enter the draw to WIN fabulous prizes including:

Kingfisher Bay Resort, Fraser Island voucher for two nights accommodation in a Wallum Lagoon Hotel Room, return passenger ferry transfers ex River Heads and daily buffet breakfast in Maheno Restaurant. Valid for one lucky couple. Terms and conditions apply.

$1000 Xennox Diamonds voucher towards two Dream Wedding Rings! Valid for one lucky couple. Terms and conditions apply.

Head to the Same Same Weddings Expo Facebook event page to see a list of businesses involved in this epic event.

Hosted by Paddington Publications Pty Ltd, the publishers of Brisbane Weddings Magazine and Same Same Weddings Magazine. All exhibitor enquiries to julz@paddingtonpublications.com.au

