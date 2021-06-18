Pixar’s beautiful gay short film ‘Out’ is streaming for Pride Month

Pixar has released its cute gay short film Out to YouTube to stream for free to celebrate Pride Month.

The animation company posted the 2020 short to YouTube with an intro from writer-director Steven Hunter and producer Max Sachar.

The nine-minute film stars a young gay man named Greg, who’s not yet out to his parents. He’s in the middle of moving to live with his boyfriend, Manuel.

But unexpectedly, Greg’s parents show up unannounced with a casserole to give their son a helping hand with the move.

Caught unawares, Greg scrambles to cover up evidence of his sexuality and his relationship, including a framed photo of the happy couple.

But then the short picks up a Freaky Friday-esque, body-swap plot, with Greg and his dog Jim suddenly switching places.

The Pixar debuted to streaming service Disney+ last year but is now streaming for free on YouTube for Pride Month.

The creators explain the short film is based on a true story. It’s inspired by Hunter’s upbringing and coming out experience.

“This is sorta like a gay twilight zone,” Hunter said.

“You sit down and try to tell your own story and you quickly realize, you’re like ‘Wow, I’ve never drawn two guys hugging one another and talking about love.’”

Sachar called his involvement in the short one of the more “rewarding experiences” of his life.

Watch Pixar’s short film Out below:

