Pixar released a queer coming out story and it’s beautiful

Pixar has premiered new heartwarming short film Out, featuring the studio’s first-ever LGBTIQ lead character.

The short stars a young gay man named Greg, who’s not yet out to his parents. He’s in the middle of moving to live with his boyfriend, Manuel.

But unexpectedly, Greg’s parents show up unannounced with a casserole to give Greg a helping hand with the move.

Caught unawares, Greg scrambles to cover up evidence of his sexuality and his relationship, including a framed photo of the happy couple.

But then the short picks up Freaky Friday-esque, body-swapping plot where Greg and his dog Jim suddenly switch places.

“With some help from his precocious pup and a little bit of magic, Greg might learn that he has nothing to hide,” the synopsis reads.

Out is a nine-minute film released at the weekend on Disney+ as part of Pixar’s SparksShorts series.

The mini movie, which is “based on a true story”, was written and directed by Pixar veteran Steven Clay Hunter.

Viewers took to social media to applaud Pixar for the sweet story.

One person tweeted that it as a “fantastical glimpse into how wrong it feels keeping your true self bottled up inside.”

Another wrote, “I only cried a lot.”

Pixar’s Onward also featured a lesbian mum earlier this year

Earlier this year, Pixar featured a gay character in the feature film Onward. It’s also available to stream on Disney+.

In the film, two characters discuss parenting with two female police officers.

A purple cyclops named Specter, voiced by Lena Waithe, shares, “It’s not easy being a new parent. My girlfriend’s daughter got me pulling my hair out, okay?”

