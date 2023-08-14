Pink sets an incredible new record with next Australian tour

Pink has spent almost twenty years selling ridiculous numbers of tickets to her Australian tours.

And now the pop superstar has set a new record with her upcoming stadium tour of Australia, as she adds two new dates to the string of Australian concerts.

The singer previously announced her Summer Carnival stadium tour of Australia in February and March 2024.

On Monday Pink confirmed she would play a new stadium concert in Townsville in regional Queensland at the tail end of the tour. Pink has also added a fourth and final Melbourne show to the tour lineup this summer.

The singer is already Australia’s number one selling female touring artist.

Now promoter Live Nation has crunched the numbers and they say that when Pink’s 2024 Summer Carnival Tour comes here it will be Australia’s biggest-selling single tour ever by a female artist.

Well over 725,000 punters have already snapped up Summer Carnival tickets, Live Nation announced.

This summer, Pink will also cover the largest distance of any touring artist around Australia with her record-breaking 16 stadium concerts.

Pink has toured Australia six times since 2004, and when she returns for the 20th anniversary she’ll surpass 3 million tickets sold in Australia and New Zealand, according to promoters.

Pink announced the Summer Carnival tour earlier this year, and at the time said she and her family had seriously considered pursuing Australian citizenship. She’s previously described Australia as her “second home”.

In addition to the Townsville stadium and the four Melbourne concerts, Pink’s Summer Carnival tour includes three shows in Sydney and Brisbane, two in Perth.

She’s also performing single nights in Newcastle, Gold Coast and Adelaide.

On Monday, Pink also confirmed Australian pop singer Tones And I will be her special guest on all the Australian dates.

