Pink says she’s considered getting Australian citizenship

Pop superstar and honourary Aussie Pink has revealed she’s “not even joking” when she’s considered applying for Australian citizenship and making it official.

The singer currently lives in California with husband Carey Hart and their two kids, Willow and Jameson. But Pink’s spoken so many times of her love for Australia, and has shared that she’s “looking into” becoming a local.

“Last year, I was thinking about applying for citizenship; I am not even joking,” she told 60 Minutes.

“I was like, ‘If we’re going somewhere, Carey, [Australia] is where we’re going.”

In 2020, the singer earlier described Australia as her “second home”. At the time, she donated $500,000 to help our firies battle that year’s devastating bushfires.

Last week Pink announced plans for her first stadium tour of Australia in summer 2024.

The singer’s Summer Carnival kicks off in February next year, hitting Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

“Summer 2024 can’t come soon enough,” Pink said.

The singer is known for her incredible aerial acrobatics at her concerts, performing on harnesses, aerial silks, doing flips, twists, and other tricks as she sings live.

Pink explained to 60 Minutes she’s now figuring out how to top her previous shows on the new tour.

“I’m like, ‘If we had a flying carpet with drones, do you think that’s hackable? Could someone steal me?'” she asked.

“And the answer was ‘Yes, they probably could’, so I can’t do that. And then I was like, ‘Can I get shot out of a cannon?’

“When you’re performing and your one goal is don’t die, then you know you’re on to something.”

Pink’s new album Trustfall is out on Friday (February 17).

