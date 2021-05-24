Pink reads moving letter from lesbian fan in tour doco ‘All I Know So Far’

Singer Pink gets emotional while reading a moving letter from a lesbian fan in a scene in her new tour documentary All I Know So Far.

The film goes behind-the-scenes as Pink embarks on a world tour with her husband and two children in tow. It’s streaming in Australia on Amazon Prime Video.

In one scene, Pink reads a selection fan mail in a dressing room. One letter comes from a British fan who tells her idol she helped her find the courage to come out.

“With a head of frizzy ginger hair and big front teeth, I was the kid who never felt as though they belonged in any of the friend groups at school,” the fan writes.

“A little bit of a loner, I often dreaded going to school, as I was bullied. I was skinny, pale and flat-chested.

“I remember wishing I was invisible because I hated the way I looked.

“Rushing back home at 3:30pm, I would stick to a routine of comfort-eating chocolate and watching fuzzy VHS tapes of your 2002 concert… and a documentary you made promoting [2003 album] Try This.

“This was the first time anyone had really told me it was okay to be different and going against the grain is actually better.

“I finally had someone on my side.”

The fan explained in the letter that watching the concert and documentary were her “escape from reality just for a little while.”

Fan ‘finally found her people’ at Pink’s concert

Three years later, when she was 16, the fan went with her mother and sister to see Pink live in Manchester in 2006.

“We were so far back. You looked so tiny on the stage, but it was the best night of my life,” she said.

“At this point, I was very much fighting my sexuality and wouldn’t dream of coming out.

“Way before I began going to gay bars, your concert was the first time I’d seen so many lesbians all in one place.

“Some even gave me the eye. I remember feeling like I had finally found my people and I belonged.

“Eventually, along the line, somewhere in the early 2010s, I came out.

“It was your attitude and spirit that helped me get there.”

She said ten years on, her life “was so different” from “the girl who hated herself in 2003.”

Pink gave fan ‘the strength to carry on through dark times’

Years later, the fan wrote, an “utterly crippling” heartbreak left her tragically contemplating taking her own life.

“January 2018, utterly crippled by heartbreak, I spent every evening curled up in bed,” she said.

“Here I was, a fully-grown, 27-year-old adult needing your help once again, this time not from the bullies but from my own head.

“I just imagined how disappointed you would be if I let myself go all because of one girl after surviving everything I’d ever gone through before.

“Crazy, I know. We’ve never even met. Pink, you really did give me the strength to carry on during these dark times in my life.

“For that I’m so thankful. Please don’t ever listen to the Internet trolls, the critics or the voices in your head.

“You’re a marvelous role model to young and old alike. Keep that fire burning. You’re bloody brilliant.”

The tour documentary All I Know So Far follows Pink as she travels on her 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” world tour and balances life as a wife and mother.

All I Know So Far is streaming in Australia now on Amazon Prime Video.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

