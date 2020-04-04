Pink COVID-19 diagnosis: This illness is serious and real

Pink today revealed her positive COVID-19 diagnosis two weeks ago. The pop star wrote on Instagram that she and son Jameson underwent testing after experiencing symptoms. She then tested positive.

Pink said she and her family were already isolating at home before beginning to feel unwell.

Following instruction from her doctor, they continued to self-isolate after the positive result. Tests conducted a few days ago showed a negative result.

Pink spoke of her concern that poor people cannot access tests.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible.”

“This illness is serious and real.

“People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

Pink donates $1 million

“In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.

“Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes!”

After COVID-19 diagnosis Pink says: Please. Stay. Home.

“These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️”

