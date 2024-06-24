PHOTOS: Townsville Pride Festival 2024

Last week, the Gurambilbarra Townsville Pride Festival held a series of fabulous events to bring the community together and celebrate Pride in the north Queensland city.

On Sunday morning (June 23, 2024), a colourful group of marchers in the festival’s Pride Stride walked from Strand Park to Brigadier North Park for Townsville Pride’s 2024 Fair Day.

All photos supplied by Rick Monk.

