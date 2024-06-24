Photos

PHOTOS: Townsville Pride Festival 2024

Marchers hold up flags in the Townsville Pride Parade
Image: Rick Monk

Last week, the Gurambilbarra Townsville Pride Festival held a series of fabulous events to bring the community together and celebrate Pride in the north Queensland city.

On Sunday morning (June 23, 2024), a colourful group of marchers in the festival’s Pride Stride walked from Strand Park to Brigadier North Park for Townsville Pride’s 2024 Fair Day.

All photos supplied by Rick Monk.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

