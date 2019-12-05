Photos taken in male change rooms

A British woman last week complained about seeing a naked man in a male change room. The woman, who goes by the name ‘pinkboa’ on the Mumsnet parenting site, also disparaged the man’s bum as hairy and unattractive.

Apparently the woman took her son for a swimming lesson. Arriving early resulted in a long wait for the end of the lesson. Suffering from asthma, she found it hard to breathe poolside and so decided to wait in the male change room. While there, she saw the naked man, his hairy, unattractive bum and his penis. She made no comment on the attractiveness or otherwise of the penis.

There’s more to the story but not much. That’s the long and the short of it. If you want to know more, check out Mumsnet.

As a public service, we scoured the internet for pics of guys in male change rooms.

Please take this as a warning. These are examples of what you may be exposed to if you loiter in such places.

Men in Male Change Rooms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxaio Photography (@luxaiophotography) on Feb 20, 2019 at 11:53pm PST

Quick flex before someone walked in 👀https://t.co/wCfFVE7Xbb pic.twitter.com/3BziHELhxv — Littlefit 17k (@LittlefitOF) September 4, 2019

Why nobody want to open the gym restroom when iam doing these 😩 pic.twitter.com/7fzIoslNZ2 — Paul Cassidy (@PaulCassidyReal) November 2, 2019

