Photos

PHOTOS: Melbourne Excellence in Drag and Entertainment Awards

The inaugural Melbourne Excellence in Drag and Entertainment Awards announced the winners of 26 categories celebrating the vibrant queer performing culture in Naarm.

Known as the MEDEAs, the drag awards night kicked off Pride Month with the honours for Melbourne’s queer entertainment community.

All photos supplied by Dean Arcuri.

