Photos: MAFS Hunk Billy Vincent Stripping Naked At Sporties

Reality TV star and nude calendar model Billy Vincent bared all Friday night st Sporties.

All in a good cause – to raise money for QuAC and men’s mental health.

The 29-year-old personal trainer appears in a number of editions of Northern Rivers

photographer John Bortolin’s annual “Manscapes” calendars.

Bortolin unveiled the latest calendar last October. Part proceeds from the new

edition go towards the Queensland AIDS Council for men’s mental health causes.

Advertisements

Billy said in February he made the decision to bare all for the calendar – as Mr March – to

highlight male mental health issues.

The 28-year-old entered the MAFS reality TV show as an “intruder” with his past as a nude

model quickly exposed on the show when John Bortolin made a guest appearance to reveal

the calendar shots to Billy’s bride.

In an unfortunate but predictable response to the calendar, trolls questioned Billy’s sexuality

on social media.

He didn’t hesitate to express his contempt for the trolls, telling the Daily

Telegraph, “Why would I even need to set the record straight? My sexuality is my sexuality.

“I’m as straight as an arrow but for somebody to actually say their sexuality just shows how

immature some of the Australian population is about sexuality.



“It’s my bloody business. I’m completely comfortable with my masculinity and these people

that say that I’m gay, it’s simply because they’re threatened of me.”

Billy said he did the calendar when he found John Bortolin on Facebook after Rhys

McNaughton, a local model and football player, passed away.

“I saw this handsome young man who had everything going for him and was affected by a

mental illness that nobody knew about, and I heard he did a bit of modelling for John.

“Men are seen as weak if we speak out. I thought that I could bring the issue into the

spotlight, so I did it.”



He said he loved the experience of shooting the calendar and was “stoked” with the photos.

For the last four years, photographer John Bortolin has also fundraised for QuAC with his

annual “The Boys of Balls Out Bingo” calendar which is now sold out.

However, to order A4 personally autographed photographic prints of Billy or a copy of John

Bortolin’s Manscapes book, visit the website here.

Advertisements

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.