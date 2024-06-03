PHOTOS: Gold Coast Pride Festival returns to Surfers Paradise

An estimated 3000 people came together for the fourth annual Gold Coast Pride Festival’s Fair Day at Surfers Paradise at the weekend.

The festival is held each year at Surfers Paradise, with a lineup of events to kick off Pride Month celebrations each June.

On Saturday morning (June 1), the rain thankfully stayed away as hundreds of marchers gathered at Main Beach for Australia’s only beach Pride Parade.

The loud and proud crowd marched from the beach to this year’s Fair Day in Macintosh Island Park.

MCs Paul Wheeler and Carmen Taykett hosted the entertainment lineup, as locals joined the pet pageant and the festival’s glam Drag Pageant.

Camilla crowned Miss Gold Coast Pride 2024

The festival crowned new Miss Gold Coast Pride at the annual drag pageant at Fair Day.

Talented queens Hannah O’Reilly, Venus Amore, Dollsnatch, Miss Dee, Liz Anya, Cadillac De Ville and Camilla delivered fierce drag numbers on the main stage across multiple rounds. Ultimately, Camilla snatched the crown and is the new Miss Gold Coast Pride 2024

Hairy Mary’s owner Steven Fahd, social media personality David Subritzky, Miss Gold Coast Pride 2023 champ Eva Mendoza and Drag Race Down Under queen Hollywould Star judged the competition.

At Fair Day, Eva Mendoza and Hollywould Star filmed for a new drag documentary Canvas of Queens.

“Drag is amazing, it’s completely changed my life. It’s so much of a part of me, that I can’t see myself without it,” Hollywould said.

“The more drag the better, because it changes people’s lives. Representation is so important. It’s so beautiful to see people from all walks of life come here today.”

The team at Gold Coast Rainbow Communities host the Gold Coast Pride Festival each year.

As well as Pride, the team also host regular LGBTQIA+ events across the Coast throughout the year.

Check out our Gold Coast Pride photo gallery below:

