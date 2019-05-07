PHOTOS: Janjep Carlos from the Philippines crowned Mr Gay World 2019

Janjep Carlos from the Philippines has been crowned Mr Gay World 2019.

The 41-year-old is vice president of a realty firm and was announced as this year’s winner of the annual pageant at a ceremony held in Cape Town, South Africa, on May 4.

Carlos succeeded last year’s winner, Perth chef Jordan Bruno, who was the first Australian to be crowned Mr Gay World.

Carlos championed mental health awareness as his chosen cause, and has work for the charity Mental Health PH.

“Depression is real, and it has caused the tragic loss of lives. Depression is a real illness that can be treated if properly diagnosed,” he said.

“With love and understanding of people undergoing depression, this illness can be transformed into wellness.”

Mr Gay World president Eric Butter described the event as “not a pageant but a leadership programme” that was about “removing stigmas and breaking barriers.”

Spain’s Francisco Alvarado was crowned the first runner up in the competition, followed by Oliver Pusztan from Hungary, Cjayudhom Samibat from Thailand and Nick Van Vooren from Belgium.

In March, Melbourne man Rad Mitic was named Mr Gay Pride Australia and represented us at the global competition.

