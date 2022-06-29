See more photos from the Queens Ball 2022: Part 1 | Part 2 The 61st annual Queens Ball Awards took place on Saturday, June 25 at Brisbane’s majestic City Hall. The Queens Ball, first held on Mount Tamborine in 1962, remains the longest-running continuous LGBTIQA+ event in the world. Record numbers attended the Ball with the largest turnout since the event’s dance party heyday in the late 80s and 90s. Patrons followed the rainbow lights to the red-carpet entry and then into the hall’s magnificent domed auditorium. For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
