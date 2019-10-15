Phoebe and Cassie are Love Island Australia’s first same-sex couple

Channel Nine’s Love Island Australia got its first ever same-sex coupling on Monday night.

The dating show, which is currently in its second Australian season, sees young singles couple up in a Fiji villa.

And last night Phoebe Thompson and Cassie Lansdell coupled up, in a first for the show.

Last week, the pair discussed their bond after sharing a kiss during a group challenge.

“There’s definitely something there and we get on really well,” Cassie told the camera.

“We just need to spend more time together.”

And on Monday night, Phoebe was asked to choose her next partner at the recoupling ceremony.

“I want to couple up with this person because as soon as I walked in to the villa I noticed them straight away,” Phoebe said.

“They’ve pretty much been the only person in the villa that I’ve had a sexual attraction to.

“It took me by surprise. But every time I talk to this person I just feel like we have so much in common. And nothing is ever awkward.

“So the person I would like to couple up with… Cassie.”

Megan Marx praises Love Island Australia coupling

Bisexual former Bachelor star Megan Marx said seeing a same-sex relationship progress on Australian reality TV had been “a long time coming”.

Marx and female co-star Tiffany Scanlon dated in 2016 after neither found love on The Bachelor.

“It would be awesome to see two women or two men fall head over heels in love on a reality show,” Marx told HuffPost Australia.

“Australia has been ready for a while for something like this.

“I think viewers, no matter what your belief system or sexual identity, will be able to see desire for desire, and love for love.

“The more we see, the more the public is educated, and the more we can learn to love each other without barriers.”

