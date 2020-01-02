PFLAG+ new campaign to scrap religious bias bill

A new website created by Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG+) encourages Australians who want to scrap the Religious Discrimination Bill to make their voices heard.

PFLAG+ national spokesperson Shelley Argent forecast a tough battle ahead.

“This is a tough new campaign for a tough new year. I’m not interested in tinkering at the edges or playing footsies with the religious right. This bill is fundamentally flawed. It should be scrapped.”

PFLAG+ launched the new website to coincide with the New Year. It includes information on the wide variety of Australians disadvantaged by the bill. Those include people with disability, women, racial and religious minorities as well as LGBTIQ people.

The site allows concerned Australians to email input into the Government’s consultation on the second draft of the bill. It also ensures those emails go to all those national leaders with the power to stop the bill.

Shelley Argent described the proposed bill as demeaning.

“The Religious Discrimination Bill punches holes in existing discrimination laws. It allows the demeaning and also discrimination against everyday Australians in the name of religion.”

“The site will serve the dual function of informing people about the dangers of the Bill and also supporting them speak out against it.”

“Emails will go to the current Government consultation, and also to politicians who have the power to stop this travesty. They include Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese, the Greens, and also the cross-benchers in both houses.”

“PFLAG+ commits 100 percent to preventing the overturn of the rights of our LGBTIQ children, as well as the rights of all Australians potentially impacted by such negative and short-sited legislation.”

Check out the new site and have your say: Equality, not Discrimination

