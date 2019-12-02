PFLAG+ Brisbane elects new president

PFLAG+ Brisbane held its Annual General Meeting on Saturday and elected a new president.

Former President Pasi Linnosto resigned due to work commitments interstate.

PFLAG+ spokesperson Shelley Argent expressed the organisation’s gratitude to Pasi for his two year commitment to leading PFLAG+ in Brisbane.

On Saturday, a relatively new mum to the group nominated for the position. The parents in attendance voted unanimously for Jane Hopkins to take over the reins.

Already at work in Canberra

Jane is already hard at work on behalf of her son and all LGBTIQ people in this country.

Sunday, she travelled to Canberra with Shelley Argent to lobby politicians on the subject of the Morrison government’s religious freedom bill and other matters of concern to the LGBTIQ communities.

Shelley believes Jane will become a force to be reckoned with, through her energy, determination, and also, her love for her son.

Jane’s vision for PFLAG+ in Brisbane

“As the new president, I hope to bring enthusiasm and a positive approach to my new role,” she said.

“I recognize the importance of continuing to offer support to families and friends of the lesbian and gay community as well as a particular inclusiveness to people with gender diversity and their loved ones.

“We will hold several events for the 2020 PFLAG+ plan to provide information for anyone requiring support.

“I wish to further promote awareness of PFLAG+ by increasing our profile through these events and other activities throughout the year.

“Along with providing emotional and practical support to families, I also acknowledge the need for ongoing advocacy regarding the rights of our LGBTIQ loved ones.

“I plan to continue to improve on the great work that Shelley has done for so long now. Her mentoring since I joined PFLAG+ has proved invaluable. I look forward to her continued guidance.”

For more about PFLAG+ in Brisbane, check out: pflagbrisbane.org.au

