Petty vandal defaces rainbow pride tree with cross in Sydney

Jordan Hirst
Marrickville rainbow pride tree before and after vandalism
Images: Instagram

Locals have vowed to “reclaim the rainbow” after a vandal defaced a rainbow pride tree with a painted white cross at a golf course in Marrickville in inner west Sydney.

Local Justin Bradley painted the tree (above) at Marrickville Golf Club with his father, who’s on the board, ahead of Sydney WorldPride. Painting the rainbow flag design is an annual tradition for the club.

“Eleven cans of spray paint: $142.25,” Justin wrote online.

“Spending the afternoon with your dad painting the pride flag on a tree at your local golf club: PRICELESS.”

But earlier this week, a vandal had painted over the rainbow colours with white paint and a cross underneath.

“This morning my dad sent me a picture of the rainbow pride tree that he and I painted that’s been vandalised,” he said, posting photos of the ugly vandalism on Instagram.

“I felt sick to my stomach. This was clearly a vile act of vandalism perpetrated by some fool in the community whose only intention is to be aggressive, choose violence and to intimidate.

“I’d never felt like this before in my own community. I didn’t think it was something that would happen in the inner west.”

In response, Justin and the Marrickville Golf Club invited the community to “reclaim the rainbow” with a new paint job.

 

Vandalism during Sydney WorldPride

Sadly there’s been other incidents of vandalism around Sydney during the WorldPride festival.

A mural in the CBD depicting a man in a bondage harness with a teddy bear head was painted over.

Inclusive Pitt Street Uniting Church’s rainbow stairs were also vandalised, prompting outrage from the church’s leaders.

